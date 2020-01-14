Delays and closures for Tuesday, Jan. 14. Updates will be added to the top of the list as they are received.
Columbia Gorge Comm. College: Hood River campus closed and classes canceled.The Dalles campus closed until 10 am. All classes on The Dalles campus starting before 10 am are canceled. UPDATE
Mid-Columbia Children's Council - WhiteSalmon: Head Start CLOSED
Mid-Columbia Children's Council - MidValley: all classes Canceled; Todas las clases canceladas
White Salmon Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE
Mid-Columbia Children's Council - CountryClub: All classes Canceled; Todas las clases canceladas
One Community Health Hood River location is closed today 1/14/20
Hood River Co. Sch. Dist.: Inclement weather update. All HRCSD schools will be closed today and all afternoon and evening activities are canceled. UPDATE
One Community Health The Dalles location will open at 11:00AM today 1/14/20
Horizon Christian - Hood River: Closed
Columbia Gorge Comm. College: Both campuses closed until 10 am. All classes starting before 10 am are canceled.
North Wasco County schools will be on a 2 hour delay.
All One Community Health locations will open at 11:00AM on Tuesday 1/14/2020.
Centerville Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Sherman Co. Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
So. Wasco Co. SD: 2 Hours Late
Mid-Columbia Children's Council - TyghValley: 2 hour delay for Head Start
Mid-Columbia Children's Council - Petersburg: 2 hour delay for Head Start; Early Head Start. Bus on snow route.
Mid-Columbia Children's Council - Wahtonka: 2 hour delay for Head Start, Early Head Start
Lyle Sch. Dist.: Closed, No preschool. Basketball games will be rescheduled UPDATE
Hood River Co. Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes
OCDC Headstart: Odell Center is CLOSED. The Dalles Center 2 hours late. UPDATE
Mid-Columbia Children's Council - Parkdale: 2 hour delay for Head Start. Class starts at 10:30. Head Start 2 horas tarde clase cominenza a las 10:30
Horizon Christian - Hood River: 2 Hours Late
Mid-Columbia Children's Council - WhiteSalmon: 2 hour delay for Head Start and Early Head Start
Goldendale Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Mill A Sch. Dist.: AM buses on snow routes. (Upper Little Rock Creek Rd; Willard)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.