Wasco County 911 received a call at 9:40 a.m. on Aug. 28 from a woman and her husband who spotted a kayak floating upside down in the Columbia River near the guest docks at The Dalles marina. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded, and at 9:57 a.m., they confirmed that a subject in the kayak was dead. The incident is currently under investigation.
