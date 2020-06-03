The North Wasco County School District 21 Education Foundation raised $27,173 with an emergency fundraiser started April 15 to help support critical needs in the district following the statewide closure of schools, exceeding the fundraising goal of $20,000, with 84 individuals and two foundations donating, according to a press release from the Foundation.
The COVID Response Special Fund dollars are already being deployed in the community, and $10,000 will be used to purchase grocery gift cards in collaboration with the Weekend Backpack program in The Dalles, which supports between 165-200 families with food for the weekends. The first round of gift cards from the foundation have already been handed out and another round will be provided in June. More fund dollars will also go to providing food to families during the summer when school meals start to wind down.
The other half of the funds are being utilized to solve for key technology needs so that students can participate in distance learning, as required by the Oregon Department of Education. Nearly $3,000 was spent on helping families with students cover a couple months of internet bills so their children can login and participate in distance learning. Another $10,000 will go towards a large technology purchase of Chromebooks, chargers and webcams so both students and teachers have the devices to learn from home.
There is a significant shortage of Chromebooks at the elementary level in the district, as the teachers pivot to using more online learning for grade levels that previously did not use Chromebooks for their learning.
United Way of the Columbia Gorge contributed $5,000 to the fund, as did the Education Foundation from their own reserves.
In addition to the emergency fund, the Google Foundation came in with an additional $40,000 emergency grant to cover the remainder of the technology bill.
Donations are still being accepted for the Special Fund, as well as other programs supported by the Foundation, which is operated by an all-volunteer board.
To learn more about the North Wasco County Education Foundation, visit www.northwascoed.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.