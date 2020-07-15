A new Google building and two additional modular electrical buildings at the company’s Taylor Lake site in The Dalles are on track to become part of the Wasco County Joint Enterprise Zone. Construction on the three structures is expected to be completed this year.
The Dalles City Council met on Monday to review and sign a Second Letter Agreement with the designer, Design LLC, that officially amends Google’s 2015 Enterprise Zone Abatement Agreement to include these new structures. The Enterprise Zone provides property tax abatements with the intent of promoting “business investment and job creation into economically distressed areas,” according to a statement on the city’s website.
Google’s property at the Taylor Lake, located a mile away from Google’s primary site at the Port of The Dalles, has been part of The Dalles/Wasco County Enterprise Zone (re-designated as the Wasco County Joint Enterprise Zone in 2018) since 2015. Google’s other properties in The Dalles have been part of the zone since the Zone was established in 2008 (an earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that they joined in 2006). As part of the agreement, Google pays an initial payment of 16 cents per cubic foot for each new structure, and, after the structure has been in service for two years, Google begins making annual payments of 11.4 cents per cubic foot for 15 years.
Google currently has four operational structures at the Taylor Lake site: A building (called the "Phase 1 building" in planning documents), two modular electrical buildings and a central utility building.
Google made initial payments of $1,450,000 in 2016 for the Phase 1 building, one modular electrical building and half of the central utility building, which all went into operation in 2018. Google paid $78,738 in 2017 for the second modular electrical building, which went into operation in 2019. Google begins making annual payments on the structures this tax year, and will pay a cumulative total of $1,190,454 this year (2020-2021) and a total of of $1,233,744 next year (2021-2022).
Under the amended Enterprise Zone agreement, Google would pay the City of The Dalles and Wasco County an initial fee of $1,017,601 and will begin making annual payments on three new structures in the 2023-2024 fiscal year, bringing the annual fees due up to $1,814,266. That rate remains the same for at least 10 years, according to a city payment schedule; but presumably extends for a full 15 years, as with Google's other properties.
The initial fee is due within 14 days of the agreement being signed, and annual payments are due Dec. 31 of the tax year.
