Thank you
To readers of this column: I want to simply say Thank You to the community.* I’d have to check, but I believe we’ve been running for more than 15** years. One thing I’ve always known: Music and performing arts events could have filled the entire paper, each and every time. But, sadly, you can’t print everything.*** To me, the column showed us the “tip of the iceberg”**** in terms of how vibrant our community is.***** P.S. If you start booking your world tours for 2025, fans will be elated when gigs get un-postponed years sooner. — Jim Drake
Columbia Center seeking input
Drummer and video editing expert Tim Ortlieb says he’s trying to drum up content for the Columbia Center for the Arts’ online presence. “If any of you have a video about coping with COVID-19...perhaps a tune, or clip of you in isolation...please drop me an email at timortlieb@gmail.com.”
Happy Birthday wishes
My birthday fell in a Pandemic Month, but that didn’t stop western-music specialist Les Vaughn from sending well-wishes: “Oh yes! I wrote a song last night about my early days on the farm. I think it’s going to be a good one.” Possibly inspired recent events, expect an additional new song called “The Toilet Paper Bandit” to make its way onto a setlist.
Too much time online
From the This is What Happens When Musicians Spend Too Much Time Online Dept: Suckerpunches’ heavy-rock bass player Jim Semlor said comedy icon Steve Martin’s recent banjo video was “a beautiful tune.. and made me smile amidst the chaos.” He’s also wondering how the heck that banjo got out of quarantine so quickly. Sundiver bass player Ryan McAlexander gave us a glimpse of his Jazz side with a shout-out clip of the late Kenny Rogers, on stand-up bass, playing Satin Doll with Dudley Moore, on piano. But, does he know that Moore continued the Arthur movie franchise with “Arthur II—On the Rocks”?
Washing your hands
Hands—Washing Hands. That’s the new chorus to Neil Diamond’s old song, “Sweet Caroline.” Promoting health and safety never seemed so good. Three million views and rising.
Playing it Safe
Playing it Safe The Dalles’ Nolan Hare says “a group of us has decided to step up and do something, anything, to help support our local scene here in The Dalles!” Look for the “Play it Safe” Virtual Concert Series, everyday at 6 p.m. on Facebook. Expect the singing of the national anthem, interviews with local restaurants and bar owners, and an opportunity for local officials to relay information to the community.
Skype-like jam
Hillbilly Hazards Ben Bonham and the Hapa Hillbillies tried an experimental Skype-like jam as a benefit for the Moth Lounge on YouTube https://youtu.be/do-ns52lou8. Suffering from “not actually sounding like a song,” the best thing about this well-meaning video is it shows everyone complying with staying at home. And why lip-syncing became as popular as it did.
Staying at home
And speaking of staying at home, brewer and banjoist Matt Swihart took to the internet to promote his new single “Drink Double Mountain at Home.” Thank you friends, and please share responsibly.
*You know who you are.
**Your actual paper may vary.
***Where would you put it?
****In the “good” way, not the “bad” way.
*****A really good thing.
