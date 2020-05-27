After a long waiting period the Columbia Center for the Arts (CCA) will reopen its doors on Friday, June 5 to celebrate First Friday with the exhibit, “Essential: Ebb and Flow.”
The gallery will be open from 6-8 p.m. and for those who prefer to stay home CCA is launching its first Virtual Opening starting at 6 p.m. and can be accessed on thewebsite at columbiaarts.org.
The “Essential” exhibit features paintings by Sorcha Paul, Michelle Yamamoto, weavings by Kristie Strasen and print works by Jane Pagliarulo. Water and all its visceral and metaphoric presence flows throughout the artwork in this exhibit.
“It heals and forces us to let go and give into the current, to be part of something bigger than ourselves — so apropos for our times,” said Director Leith Gaines. Sorcha Meek’s canvases glow in deep jewel blues populated by icons that she describes as “choices we’ve made in the past that affect our lives today.” Yamamoto’s loose paint strokes playfully suspend humans and animals in watery environments, said a press release. In the "Oceans & Seas" series, Kristie Strasen’s lavish fibers weave bodies of water as abstract maps.
Also on exhibit during the month of June is a poster of a steel sculpture by MacRae Wylde entitled "Truth" — the sculpture itself was installed in mid-May along Shoreline trail next to the Luhr-Jensen building, just east of Waterfront Park.
Patrons are reminded to expect changes when they come to the arts center. “Due to the new COVID-19 public spaces restrictions, this opening will be different than past First Fridays,” said a press release.
CCA will be monitoring visitor capacity, providing sanitation at the door, and upholding six-feet social distancing, as well as encouraging visitors to please wear masks. No food or drinks will be served.
Starting June 5, gallery hours will be noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and private tours are available by appointment 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday- Saturday. Contact the gallery manager to schedule an appointment at 541-387-8877 or email at gallery@columiaarts.org.
For more info about the First Friday Live Feed and to see the artwork for sale online, visit the website at columbiaarts.org.
