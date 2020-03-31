WASHINGTON, D.C.—Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released a statement March 31 announcing that as a result of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, Oregon would receive an additional $80 million for the state’s K-Plan, which is a Medicaid plan that provides home and community care for seniors and disabled citizens.
“The Families First Coronavirus Response Act provides the necessary support for seniors and disabled Oregonians. The legislation provided a 6.2 percent funding increase to the state’s traditional Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP), which will result in an additional $80 million for the state’s K-Plans. This increased funding will ensure that Oregon’s seniors and disabled receive the financial support they need to continue to access critical services during this pandemic,” said Walden.
