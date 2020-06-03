The Hood River County School District Community Education program has announced cancellation of its August 2020 concert series, Families in the Park.
It is the second major summer event to be canceled: Hood River Lions groups announced last month that the annual July 4 parade and other Independence Day events are canceled.
The Families in the Park concert series, started in 1982, hosts different live music performances every Thursday during August in Jackson Park. Large gatherings, such as HRCSD Families in the Park, are prohibited at least through September, the school district noted in a press release. Gov. Kate Brown stated this restriction will be in place until Oregon has a reliable COVID-19 treatment or vaccine.
“We reluctantly made this decision as we know that attending the Families in the Park concert series is a tradition for many families. That being said, we need to prioritize the health and well-being of our county,” stated Chief Administrative Officer Neely Kirwan. Families in the Park has historically been a way to promote Community Education and Hood River County School District programs, and to provide a venue for local civic organizations, government agencies, and private businesses to connect with the community.
Other Hood River County School District Community Education programming has been canceled through the month of June. Decisions about small-group Community Education offerings in July and August will be made in the upcoming weeks and communicated to all registrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.