Over 30 local offices in Wasco County are up for election this November — including the Wasco County Sheriff, Clerk and Treasurer, and mayoral seats in The Dalles, Dufur, Maupin, Mosier, Antelope and Shaniko.
The cities of The Dalles, Dufur, Maupin, Mosier and Antelope each have three open positions on their respective city councils, and four seats are open on the Shaniko City Council. The City Recorder position in Shaniko is also up for election in November.
In addition, the Northern Wasco People’s Utility District and the Chenowith Water Public Utility District each have three subdivision director positions open; and the Wasco County Soil & Water Conservation District has three zone director positions open as well as a director at large position.
Prospective candidates for any of these seats have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 25 to file, and then up until Aug. 28 to withdraw from the election.
The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays has filed for reelection, seeking a second two-year term. When asked about what he believes he has accomplished during his first term, Mays said, “I think I’ve done my best to lead the city through the COVID crisis, and it’s been a challenge.”
Mays also cited successful beautification efforts throughout the city, as well as a dedication to expanding citizen involvement, honoring the accomplishments of local youth, and promoting interagency cooperation.
He said he intends to continue work in these areas if he’s elected for a second term.
As of press time, incumbents Sheriff Lane Magill, County Clerk Lisa Gambee, and County Treasurer Elijah Preston have all filed for reelection, as have Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District Directors Roger Howe (Subdivision 1) and Wayne Jacobson (Subdivision 3). Greg Johnson has filed for the Subdivision 2 seat currently held by Dan Williams, who had not filed by press time.
The Wasco County Elections Office will not have filing data for the other positions up for election until after the filing deadline.
Prospective candidates for Wasco County and Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District positions can file through the Wasco County Clerk’s Office; while prospective candidates for city positions should file through their respective cities. Prospective candidates for positions at the Chenowith Water Public Utility District or the Wasco County Soil & Water Conservation District should contact 541-296-5363 or 541-296-6178 x3 (email: wasco.swcd@oacd.org), respectively, for more information.
For questions or more information about the upcoming election, visit www.co.wasco.or.us/departments/clerk/current_election.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.