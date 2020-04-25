The first death from COVID-19 in Wasco County was reported Saturday, April 25, by the Unified Command serving Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties.
The name of the deceased was not released, and citizens are encouraged to respect the privacy of those involved, the press release stated. “We call upon the compassion, strength and determination of the people of Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam County as we resolve to remain united in our efforts to protect the health and well-being of all residents,” the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.