The Wellness Initiative for Senior Education (WISE) program celebrates healthy aging and educates older adults on a variety of topics. This free program will take place virtually beginning Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. and is open to anyone 60 or older.
The educational program offers six weekly lessons that cover a wide range of topics. According to a press release from WISE, participants will have an opportunity to meet new people and:
- Learn about the aging process (what’s normal versus not normal).
- Celebrate this stage of life with other older adults, and discover commonalities and individual differences.
- Discuss risk factors and behaviors older adults should avoid to stay healthy.
- Examine how alcohol, prescription medications, and over-the-counter medications affect seniors differently, and how they can avoid problems.
- Learn how to use simple tools to help you feel more empowered about your health and the health care you receive.
For more information, contact Britta Willson at brittany.willson@providence.org or 541-387-6404.
