A fundraising effort is underway for Eric Dudley, the husband of long term Cousins’ employee Oceana, who is in urgent need of treatment for Stage 4 liver cancer, according to a press release from Cousins’ Inn and Restaurant.
Cousins’ Inn and Restaurant will match every dollar donated up to $10,000 through Aug. 21.
“Time is truly of the essence and community support and generosity is deeply appreciated by the Dudleys and the Cousins’ team.,” said Misty Kawasoe, brand and project manager.
There are several options for those seeking to donate:
• Donations can be made in person at any Wells Fargo branch to account number 3887639890.
• Donate cash or check in person at Cousins’ Restaurant, or mail a check to us at 2114 W 6th St, The Dalles, OR 97058. Please make checks out to “Cousins’ for Eric.”
• Donate via Paypal on Cousins’ website, cousinsthedalles.com
Again, this donation match continues until Aug. 21, 2020.
