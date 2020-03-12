This listing will be updated as information is received.
Games and tournaments canceled for TDHS
Effective through Saturday, March 21, all in-season athletic practices and club meetings may proceed as normal; however, all athletic contests, club tournaments, band concerts, etc. are canceled or postponed at this time, according to a news release from The Dalles High School athletic office.
All parent meetings and awards banquets are canceled or postponed.
All ASB events such as the dodgeball tournament and JUNTOS dance are cancelled or postponed.
The high school building will be closed at the end of each school day. No outside groups or student groups will be allowed to gather in the high school after school hours or on the weekend.
Contact Athletic Director Matt Morgan for further information or if you have any questions.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
Programs canceled
Maryhill Museum of Art will open for the season Saturday, March 15, hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Programs, however, have been canceled or postponed through March 31 out of “an abundance of caution for the health and well-being of visitors, volunteers and staff” due to concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a press release.
The Hood River County Library Foundation will postpone the March 14 Feast of Words. Given current concerns about spread of COVID-19, the Hood River Library Foundation feels it is best to hold this event at a later time. They sincerely appreciate everyone’s work and donations toward the success of the Feast! They will let everyone know as soon as they are able to reschedule.
The Wasco County Board Practices Assessment meeting scheduled on Wednesday, March 18 has been canceled by the consultant due to the coronavirus outbreak. The meeting will be scheduled.
The St. Patrick’s at St. Petes concert has been canceled.
Portland – U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden’s town halls that had been scheduled for this weekend in Baker, Union and Gilliam counties are postponed in the interest of minimizing potential health risks to Oregonians from COVID-19.
