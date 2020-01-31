This afternoon at approximately 12:43 PM, a gasket broke on the sprinkler system located in the gym at The Dalles Middle School, which caused the fire alarm to activate. Students and staff were evacuated from the school and Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue responded. MCFR and District personnel were able to reset the fire alarm and are now working together to repair the sprinkler system.
No students or staff were harmed in this incident. The Dalles Middle School gym will be closed to all activities and/or events until further notice.
