Georgia Smith

Georgia M. Smith passed away peacefully at The Springs at Mill Creek in The Dalles, Ore. She was 84.
Georgia was born July 29, 1936, to parents Britani and Georgianna Bodwin in Beaumont, Texas. She had five siblings, Richard, John, Joe, Earl and Letha May.
Georgia graduated from Charleston Pollard High in Beaumont in 1955. She met Clifton Smith and they married April 23, 1957.
Shortly after getting married, Cliff and Georgia moved to The Dalles and started their lives together, raising four children.
She worked at The Dalles General Hospital in the early years. In 1983, Cliff and Georgia opened their first dealership, Cliff Smith Motors, in Hood River. They later added to their business in 1986.
Georgia enjoyed her family and friends, bowling, sewing, sports, going to church and attending her children’s sporting events. Georgia attended St. Peter’s Catholic Church for many years, where she introduced her family to the Lord.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Cliff, and siblings Richard, Joe and Earl Bodwin. She is survived by her daughter, Stacey Howell, and sons Joe, Todd and Jeff. She also has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to the staff at The Springs at Mill Creek facility. They provided love and care to her every day.
The family had a private memorial on May 22 at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
In loving memory of a special lady. You are loved forever and missed dearly!
