A free “Go Clean Energy Conference” series of 12 virtual webinars starts Sept. 15 with a plenary session. For the schedule of webinar go to gocleanenergy.org/2020-schedule. Preregistered at bit.ly/34sYTBX.
Go Clean Energy Conference, hosted by 350Deschutes, a nonprofit organization, will feature 30 experts to help individuals, businesses, and government to transition to a cleaner, more efficient way of operating, according to a press release. The events run through Oct. 2.
Mosier Mayor Arlene Burns starts off the conference with a webinar on “Optimizing Crisis to Address Climate Change,” Sept. 15 at noon. Eileen Kiely, Candidate for Senate District 27, will join Burns to provide an overview to the 13 Webinars.
