The Salvation Army has struck gold in The Dalles. Two gold coins were dropped in Red Kettles in Wasco County to help the Salvation Army in The Dalles. This is a generous gift, which greatly helps the Salvation Army get closer to reaching their Red Kettle Campaign goal of $60,000 to help fund their year-round programs and services. The Salvation Army bell ringing continued through Christmas Eve day.
“These gold coins make a huge difference in helping us get closer to reaching our goal. We believe it was the same person who gave both of these coins. This generous donor knows that the impact of their donation is large, and we are so very thankful,” said Captain Ray Morris, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in The Dalles, who discovered the gold coins.
The funds raised in the Red Kettles stay in the communities where they are given to support those in need. Red Kettle donations support Christmas family assistance, year-round assistance for low-income families and individuals, a food pantry, youth programs, summer camps, character-building classes, homeless assistance, veterans’ programs, seniors assistance and more.
For more information, contact Captain Ray Morris at 520-409-9145 or email ray.morris@usw.salvationarmy.org.
