The 2020 Google Wind Challenge returns to The Dalles March 14, and team registration is now open.
Middle and high school students come from throughout the Gorge to participate, are invited to create teams and sign up for the seventh annual event.
The Wind Challenge is a free, hands-on program that fuels student interest in science, technology and wind energy. During the event, teams of middle and high school students learn about wind turbine technology and design and apply their skills in an all-day competition to build, test and present their wind turbine models to a group of judges.
Prizes are given to the top three high and middle school teams whose wind turbines have the fastest speed for transferring kinetic energy and generate the most electrical power.
Students are welcome to register in teams of three to six students, and schools can register multiple teams.
Teams can register through Feb. 3 at www.windchallenge.org.
The competition runs from 8 a.m. to around 4 p.m. at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 East Scenic Dr., The Dalles
The Wind Challenge is sponsored by Google and held in partnership with Columbia Gorge Community College and Gorge Technology Alliance. Learn more at windchallenge.org.
