The United Way of the Columbia Gorge and the Healthy Gorge Initiative (HGI) have established a fund to address the immediate needs faced by nonprofit organizations and their clients resulting from the COVID-19 virus.
The initial funds were made available through PacificSource Community Solutions and the Columbia Gorge Health Council, according to a joint United Way-HGI press release.
HGI is a 6-year-old collaboration of nonprofits, community-based organizations, healthcare providers, public health agencies, government agencies, local businesses, the region’s Coordinated Care Organization, early childhood partners, and K-12 education as well as state and regional funders
Donation and applying
Donations are needed now, at unitedwaycolumbiagorge.org/give.
“We’ve developed a simple grant application process to expedite funding to nonprofits providing essential services and experiencing the greatest impact,” said Paul Lindberg, HGI spokesman.
For funding guidelines, visit www.gorgeimpact.com.
Organizations providing essential services in Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Klickitat or Skamania counties are eligible if they are in need of assistance due to conditions caused directly by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds are limited; United Way and HGI ask applicants to limit requests to the amount they can effectively spend in the coming weeks and months. The application process is now open and funds will be distributed within three weeks.
For more information or questions about the applications, contact Lindberg, Collective Impact Health Specialist, at Plindberg65@gmail.com.
For more information or questions about donating to the fund, contact Karen Neitzel, board president of the United Way of the Columbia Gorge, at Unitedway@gorge.net.
United Way of the Columbia Gorge (UWCG) is a non-profit, local agency that supports nonprofit human service programs in Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Klickitat and Skamania counties. HGI’s vision is to make individuals and the overall community healthier. Health includes food security, affordable housing, transportation, jobs, as well as physical health, mental health, dental health, built environment, and a sense of community.
