ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 WB is now open at Exit 265 in La Grande. The EB freeway was closed earlier due to trucks blocking both lanes near MP 259. The EB freeway was not impacted. ODOT crews are out in force working to improve driving conditions, however, expect snow and ice on sections of many highways and be prepared for winter conditions. For update info check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.
Columbia Gorge Schools:
Dufur Sch. Dist.: Closed
So. Wasco Co. SD: Closed UPDATE
Trout Lake School District: 2 Hours Late
Lyle Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Sherman Co. Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Mill A Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Goldendale Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Head Start/Early Childhood Centers:
Mid-Columbia Children's Council: 2 Hours Late, No preschool. Tygh Valley Head Start is Canceled today December 19th. UPDATE
