Graduation ceremonies in Wasco and Sherman counties are taking place in June, with each school seeking to have a memorable — and safe — graduation ceremony in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and statewide restrictions on public gatherings.
The Dalles High School
The Dalles High School will honor the class of 2020 on June 13 with a graduation walk on Amaton Field, with timed arrivals and limited participation, but with full video coverage and a professional graduation photograph, according to Alyson Wallis of TDHS, who helped organize the ceremony.
Immense Imagery of The Dalles will record and produce a video of the ceremonies, and graduates will receive a professional photograph of their graduation day.
Attire will be the approved graduation cap and gown, with tassel and medallion. Academic cords and stoles may be worn if earned.
Each graduate will have a time slot to arrive at the ceremony in order to physically distance graduates, who will report to Pulpit Rock at E. 12th St. and Court St. with their guests at their assigned time. Ushers will be present to direct graduates and their guests. Graduates will line up along 12th Street and down Union Street if necessary.
As of May 28, the number of guests with each graduate is limited to four, but that could change if the state moves to Phase 2 of reopening under the governors reopening plan.
All social distancing guidelines must be maintained at all times.
Each graduate and their guests will walk down the stairs from 12th Street to Amaton Field. Once on the field, the graduate will proceed to the stage and hand a name card to the reader for their name to be read. While on stage, the graduate will receive their diploma cover and have their picture taken.
After each graduate exits the stage, they will receive their diplomas and have their picture taken again. They will then exit the campus with their families either to the east (Washington St.) or west (Union St.).
After the ceremony is complete, Immense Imagery will create a video of the ceremony so it can be viewed in its entirety.
“We hope to make this experience as special as possible for graduates and their families,” said Alyson Wallis with TDHS. “I know it will not fully replace a live ceremony.”
South Wasco County High School
Graduation ceremonies for South Wasco County High School’s Class of 2020 will be on June 6.
“What a unique set of circumstances we find ourselves in for graduation this year,” said Tonya Duling in an online letter to students and the community.
“I want you to know that graduation organizers put a lot of thought into trying to maintain as many of the graduation traditions we have here as we could,” she said, but noted “things will also look very different than we are all used to.”
One tradition, Senior Boxes, will continue. Each senior is sent an empty box, which they are asked to decorate and return to the school. From June 2-4, community members have been asked to schedule a time to leave their senior gifts, which will then be placed in the box. Seniors will collect their boxes on graduation day.
Graduation ceremonies will begin at 9:30 a.m. June 6, when seniors and their families will stage their cars in the parking lot behind the high school. At 10 a.m., seniors will view their Senior Slideshow in the high school gymnasium, and the slideshow will be made available for viewing on the district webpage at that time as well.
A live ceremony, with presentation of roses and diplomas, will place beginning at 10:45 a.m. Seniors can have pictures taken on the front lawn of the school before returning to the family vehicle.
Following the graduation ceremony, the Maupin City Fire trucks will blast their siren five times to signify the beginning of a parade, which will run through the communities of Maupin, Tygh Valley and Wamic/Pine Hollow.
“We know that the temptation to be physically at the graduation will be great for our supportive community, so we appreciate you helping the high school maintain the social distancing regulations,” Duling told the community. “We challenge you to get creative and show your school spirit and congratulations to the graduating class of 2020 as the parade goes through your area!”
Sherman County High School
Sherman County School will host a personalized graduation ceremony for each senior on June 6, with only the graduate and their family attending, said SHS Principal Mike Somnis.
During the ceremony, pomp and circumstances will be played, scholarships will be announced, a flower presentation will be included and honor chords and a diploma will be awarded by a family member.
There will be time for photographs by the family at various stages of the ceremony, and all safety guidelines set by local, state and national protocols will be followed, he said. A professional photographer will be present to capture the event as well.
Each graduate, and their families, will be included in the individual ceremony, spaced at 15-minute intervals.
“We are very excited about the personalized graduation and believe it will be a truly great and unique experience for our seniors,” Somnis said. We are extremely excited to honor our graduates in a format that is as close as possible to our past graduation traditions. The only difference will be that it will be celebrated with family only.”
