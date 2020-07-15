In partnership with The Dalles Main Street, the Granada Theater in The Dalles will be upgrading its heating and cooling system with a federal grant awarded by the state. Work should begin this fall. Pictured are, left to right, Don Warren, president of The Dalles Main Street; Terry Chance, Main Street executive director; Sarah Mall, Main Street tour boat coordinator and grant writer and Debra and Chuck Gomez, co-owners of the Granada Theater.