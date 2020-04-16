By Susan Erickson, Executive Director, Columbia Gorge CASA
By Beatrice Lynch, Executive Director, Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center
April is Child Abuse Awareness month. We know, it is a heavy topic in an already stressful time, but as the directors of two local nonprofits serving children who have suffered abuse, we want to shine some light on the children and families who were already struggling with abuse risk factors before the pandemic began. These risk factors can include addiction, poverty, hunger, domestic violence and mental illness.
Now more than ever, we need to support struggling families and protect children who could be at higher risk of abuse due to increased family stressors and isolation. Most significantly, because children are out of school they have fewer people looking out for signs of abuse or neglect. School personnel are mandatory child abuse reporters and they make more reports than any other group in Oregon. Since school has closed, the Oregon Child Welfare Department reports that calls into the child abuse hot-line have fallen by 70 percent.
There are ways to help:
If you suspect that a child is being abused or neglected, please call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 855-503-SAFE (7233). This phone line is staffed 24/7.
If you are able, donate to or volunteer at your favorite local nonprofit or the United Way. Our nonprofit organizations are just two of many in the Gorge that support children and families and, like many businesses, we face uncertain financial futures due to the pandemic.
Support a foster family in the Gorge by signing up for the Every Child Oregon “My NeighbOR” initiative, which links the tangible needs of individual foster families with Oregonians who can fill that need; visit everychildoregon.org/myneighbor.
Widen your circle and reach out to a family that might be struggling — even just to check in.
Finally, if you or someone you know needs help, local community resources can be found by calling 211 — a hot-line that connects Oregonians with needed health and social services.
While these feel like the worst of times, they also are bringing out the best in Oregonians, particularly here in the Gorge.
Be safe, stay healthy and look out for your neighbors because we are in this together,
About CASA
Columbia Gorge CASA supports and trains court appointed community volunteers to advocate for the needs and well-being of children in foster care in Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties; visit www.gorgecasa.org.
About CGCAC
Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center works to prevent child abuse and to minimize child trauma by providing medical examinations and forensic interviews to child abuse victims in a child friendly environment. They serve children in Hood River, Wasco, Gilliam, Wheeler and Klickitat counties; visit www.cgcac.org.
