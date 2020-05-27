Three weeks ago, I posted here about Gov. Kate Brown's plan to eventually reopen parts of the state.
Beginning May 15, Phase 1 of that plan has taken effect for Wasco and 27 other Oregon counties, including our neighbors Hood River, Sherman and Wheeler.
Phase 1 will be in effect for three weeks during which state officials will monitor the counties' progress.
There are specific guidelines for those businesses that were effectively closed before such as restaurants, bars, barber shops, salons and gyms. And after June 5, state officials will evaluate whether counties can move on to an even less restrictive Phase 2.
What can cause a county not to move on to Phase 2? The answer is higher numbers.
And what can cause higher numbers?
If loosened restrictions are taken for granted, if we fail to stay home as much as possible and we fail to social distance and exercise good judgment, the numbers will rise.
So please— be mindful of our fellow citizens and remember, reopening won't work if some people follow the rules and others don't.
It seems like half the people I communicate with are afraid we're moving too fast and the other half think we're not reopening fast enough.
No matter which side you're on, let's continue to work together to ensure we don't take a step backward and find ourselves back where we were 52 days ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.