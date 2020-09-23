This year, Halloween might be a bit of a mystery as far as trick-or-treating goes, but here at Columbia Gorge News, we are celebrating Halloween by hosting a Halloween photo contest for kids ages 0-10.
Entries will be narrowed down to five finalists. Finalist photos will be posted on the Columbia Gorge News Facebook page beginning Oct. 16 to collect votes via “likes.”
The finalist with the most “likes” on Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. will be the contest winner. Winning photos will be published in the newspaper’s Oct. 28 Kidspace feature, with all submitted photos included in an online gallery.
Send photos 1 MB jpegs or higher — include the child’s name and age — to photos@gorgenews.com by Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. Keep an eye out for prizes to be awarded on Facebook.
