The seventh Annual Hood River Hard-Pressed Cider Fest has been canceled for 2020, organizers for the event announced Thursday in a press release. The event, which is sponsored by FruitSmart and the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce, was scheduled for May 30 after originally being postponed in April due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Hood River Cider Fest was expected to draw more than two dozen craft cideries, featuring more than 50 ciders, and thousands of hard cider lovers to Mt. Defiance Cold Storage in the heart of the Hood River Valley. Cider Fest will return in April 2021 to coincide with Hood River Valley Blossom Time so long as social distancing guidelines allow for large gatherings by then.
For those who have already purchased tickets to the Hood River Cider Fest, email the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce at admin@hoodriver.org.
