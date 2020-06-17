Steve Harris, Community Development director for the City of The Dalles, has announced that he will retire at the end of the summer. His last day will be Sept. 4.
“I’ve enjoyed working with city staff, boards, commissions and community members for the past four years. It’s been a pleasure to end my forty years of public service working for The Dalles. The community is a great place to live and work, and has a bright future,” said Harris.
Harris began work at the City of The Dalles in October 2016, and since then, he has worked with the city manager to return the Planning Department to a Community Development Department that includes Urban Renewal, Planning and Economic Development.
“The city council and staff extends Harris their thanks for his service and best wishes in retirement,” said a city press release.
City Manager Julie Krueger said that she would be working with Human Resources Director Daniel Hunter to begin the recruiting process for Harris’ replacement. For more information, contact Krueger at 541-296-5481 ext. 1118.
