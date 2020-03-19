ODFW: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife fish hatcheries are closed to visitors as a precaution against COVID-19.
Effective Wednesday, March 18, all state-operated fish hatcheries closed to public access and visitors, according to a press release.
The closure is meant to protect staff as they continue to operate the hatcheries, which raise millions of fish critical to the state’s economy and biological systems. While hatcheries are closed, fish stocking of lakes and ponds continue at this time.
Parks: The Oregon State Park system will continue to adapt to the COVID-19 outbreak by limiting park services and events. These changes will happen as new guidance is released by state and federal Centers for Disease Control, and could affect operating hours, facilities and services.
Visit https://bit.ly/OPRD-covid for ongoing updates.
