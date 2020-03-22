Oregon Health Authority assured Oregonians Sunday, March 22, 2020, that walking, running, biking and other activities were acceptable while practicing social distancing (keeping a physical distance of three to six feet between yourself and others while in public.) Eating healthy, getting exercise and plenty of sleep are important ways to help keep your body resilient, OHS said.
Health authority encourages outdoor activities
"Social distancing" does not preclude walks, hikes, etc.
