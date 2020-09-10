When Hood River pickleballer Liz Kinney heard that the Hart/Maus families had lost all in last month’s Mosier Creek Fire, she knew what it felt like.
Kinney and her family had lost their home in the Salmon River Flood in Rhododendron in 1964. Contacting Gorge Pickleball Association President Elizabeth Whelan, they agreed to hold a fundraiser last weekend.
The Heart to Hart Pickleball Fundraiser was a huge success, Kinney reports. Twenty-four teams competed in two round-robin formats, following social distancing protocol. With donations from the community and club members, a raffle was held.
One area visitor, stopping to see what was going on, stuffed $80 in the raffle jar “because I’d like to help,” a sentiment held by all.
Between the raffle and competitor donations, $2,500 was raised to help with immediate expenses.
“It’s amazing what a community can do when everyone gets together!” Whalen said.
