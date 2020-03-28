The U.S. Senate has passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act which will provide emergency relief for American workers and businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including workers and business owners in Wasco County.
The Dalles Area Chamber of commerce noted the relief package includes $350 billion in emergency loans for small businesses to help them keep workers employed. If small businesses maintain or later restore their payrolls, they may not have to repay some—or possibly any—of the loan.
Here’s a guide and checklist from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to help small business owners through the process.
