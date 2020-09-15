Helping Hands Against Violence (HHAV) believes that change happens one caring voice at a time. Helping Hands volunteer training weaves the personal knowledge of experienced advocates and online resources to assure everyone learns new skills and broadens their knowledge about domestic violence and sexual assault response. This fall, crisis line training will be held in Hood River on Thursday nights from 5:30-7:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 1. Applicants will have to pass a background check and sign a confidentiality statement prior to training; no previous experience is necessary and the trainings are free (and dinner provided). Volunteers can work on HHAV’s crisis line, which provides crucial intervention services for people in crisis at the time of their greatest need.
“Crisis line advocates gain a unique insight and experience in the mental health field,” said an HHAV press release.
Contact Helping Hands at 541-386-4808 or volunteer@helpinghandsoregon.org for more details on the upcoming training.
