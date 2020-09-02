Henry Buckles, a Hood River Valley High School senior, set a new school record in the shot put on Aug. 15 at a Super Throwers meet in Oregon City.
His shot put mark of 63 feet, three inches surpassed Sebastian Barajas’ previous record of 62 feet 3.5 inches set in 2016. Earlier this summer, Buckles also set a new personal best of 175-1 in the discus. Super Throwers is the club that Buckles competes with outside of the high school.
Buckles is the defending 5A Shot Put state champion with a throw of 59-5.5 during his sophomore year.
Buckles, listed as 6-2 and 285 pounds, has verbally committed to play football for Oregon State, and was recently named one of five Oregon prep players on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020.
The others are Sam Vidlak from Grants Pass; Keith Brown from Lebanon; Damir Collins from Jefferson High School in Portland; and Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge, also from Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.