For the first time in program history spanning 60 years, The Dalles Babe Ruth softball is hosting the Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament this weekend, with championship action slated for Monday afternoon at Sorosis Park in The Dalles.
In all, TD has two 10U teams, a 12U group and a 14U squad ready to hit the diamond.
Coaching the 10U American All-Stars is Ryan Young and Traci Brock, and the team’s first game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday versus Ellensburg, Wash They wrap up opening-day play at 4 p.m. Saturday against TD’s National All-Stars.
Sunday at 10 a.m. (Ellensburg) and 4 p.m. (TD National) the Americans play again on Field 2.
The No. 2 and 3 seeds then play in a semifinal round at 11 a.m. Monday, ahead of the championship at 1 p.m.
On the National team are Alice Judah, Lexie Ward, Callie Walters, Riley Wilcox, Jazlyn Morris-Holmes, Cadence Young, Alessandra Meza, Kelli VonSlomski, Emerson Harvey, Heather Camp, and Ellie Brock.
------
The 10U Nationals have games slated for 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by contests at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Wes Faulkner is the head coach of the Nationals, and he is joined by assistant coaches Ben Donivan and Dylan May.
Making up the National group are Kestley Hodges, Taylor Tuia, Bryce Newby, Morgan Donivan, AizLynn Rubio, Cleo Corbin, Siyra Faulkner, Maddy Sagapolutele, Caitlynn Gatton, Edie May, Riley Elliott, Bayli Thompson, and Hailey Johnston.
Both the 12U and 14U tournaments have games set for Field 1 over the weekend, with the 12U team starting at 8 a.m. Saturday versus the Kuna Krushers and then go up against Ellensburg, Wash. at 10 a.m.
The next day, Sunday, TD has games with Kuna (2 p.m.) and Ellensburg (6 p.m.).
The No. 2 and No. 3 seeds duke it out at 10 a.m. Monday, and the title game is planned for 2 p.m. Monday.
Coaching the 12U All-Stars are Adam Shaw (manager) and assistants Jeremy Eiesland, Marshall Thompson and Michelle Kulik.
------
On the 12U roster are Madison Martell, Isabelle Shaw, Lillian Marx, and Makaila Collins-Miller.
Bringing all-around skill to the offense and defense will be Sydney Newby, Madison Brock, Ainslee Eiesland, Kiara Siatigi, Despina Seufalemua, Keily Lutgens, Jackie Begay and Adisyn Gunter.
In the 14U division, TD has back-to-back tilts with Kuna, Idaho (4 p.m.) and Upper Rogue (6 p.m.) this Saturday.
Sunday, TD takes on Kuna at 8 a.m., then plays Upper Rogue at noon.
The 14U semifinals run at noon Monday, and the title matchup is set for 4 p.m.
Leading the 14U group is manager Meghan Rowland and assistant coach Sherri Ginnett.
Taking swings and making throws and catches for the 14U team are Kaylee Flemming, Aby Ramey, Sadie McCoy, Kayla Mayner, Madison Stembridge, McKenna Strain, Charity Reckmann, Sierra Faulkner, Ahnikah Rubio, Sequoia Maxwell, Lillian Schatz, Sarah Hughes and Elizabeth Lantz.
------
Opening ceremonies will be held at 5:20 p.m. Friday at Sorosis Park, with the teams announced and local dignitaries Ryan Shelby, The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays, Lisa Farquharson, Butch Hert and Mike Sturgeon speaking to the crowd.
For any tournament updates, scores or updated bracket information, spectators can log on to www.facebook.com and type in TDGSA/Babe Ruth- 10U, 12U and 14U All-Stars to follow the program page.
