Terray Harmon contributed to this report...as have so many others over the years. I, current History Mystery editor Mark Gibson, would like to thank all those who have helped create this interactive, popular and educational feature of the Chronicle, which began in the early 2000s.
Last week’s photograph, above, was published in The Dalles Reminder in 1983. The caption reads, “Stop logs, which will make up the main structural element of a barge dock face, are being assembled this week as work progresses on a Port of Klickitat project at Dallesport Industrial Park. The stop logs, formerly at The Dalles Dam, will be stacked five high to form a wall 25-feet high, capped with concrete. The stop logs will sit on a support made of concrete, which is being pumped underwater this week. Within about three weeks, the barge dock will start to take shape above the water.”
The barge dock is located above The Dalles Dam and Locks on the Washington shore. The Dalles Bridge can be seen in the background, but dam is not visible because the background view is down a side-channel of the Columbia River that terminates at the public boat launch at the locks.
EDITORS NOTE: The photograph was taken by Hood River photographer Greg Paul who, in the mid 1980s, trained me to run the darkroom as he left the Oregon City Enterprise Courier for another job. It was my introduction to the newspaper industry. Within a few years, the Courier had shut down due to competition from a new and growing weekly nearby owned by Eagle Newspapers Inc. Years later, Eagle Newspapers Inc. purchased the Courier’s sister paper, The Dalles Daily Chronicle. Today marks the end of that ownership and Eagle Newspapers Inc., since renamed Eagle Media Inc., is no more.
