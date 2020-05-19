Due to the Memorial Day Holiday, the Columbia Gorge News will be delivered in mailboxes on Thursday.
The newspaper will be available at stores and racks on Wednesday afternoon. Thank you for your understanding.
Legal and classified advertising deadlines are due 8 a.m. Friday morning.
