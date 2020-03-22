One COVID-19 case has been identified in a Hood River County resident, according to the Hood River County Public Health Department.
“As we have seen in other communities throughout the world, more cases will likely be identified in the coming weeks,” said department director Patricia Elliott. “Hood River County Health Department is taking these results very seriously and will release any information we can to keep the community informed.”
However, the privacy of the patient is also a high priority, she said. The department is in close coordination with Oregon Health Authority (OHA) about the case. Test results are now coming from multiple laboratories and are delivered electronically to providers, counties, and OHA throughout the day. As a result, some counties may release data sooner than it is reported to the Oregon Health Authority website: https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
Guidelines:
Older adults and people with underlying conditions take the following steps:
• Minimize contact with people.
• Stay home except for essential needs.
• Avoid public gatherings.
• Order prescriptions by mail.
• Take daily precautions: wash hands frequently, don’t touch your face and sanitize frequently touched surfaces.
Everyone should wash hands with soap and water frequently, cover a cough and stay at home when you ill. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with your hands and avoid contact with sick people. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing. Do not visit your loved ones in care facilities or hospitals.
Flu-like symptoms including fever, cough and difficulty breathing may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Reported illness has symptoms ranging from mild (similar to a common cold) to severe pneumonia that requires hospitalization. Most people will not experience complications and will recover without medical attention.
If you are not ill, please reach out to vulnerable people such as elderly persons that live alone that you know and offer to get essential goods and leave them at the doorstep for them.
If you are ill call your healthcare provider for directions before you visit their office. If you have difficulty breathing call 911 or go to the emergency department of the nearest hospital.
