Hood River County identified an outbreak of COVID-19 among the Hood River Valley High School Boys’ Basketball and Football teams. In cooperation with the Hood River County School District, the health department reported in a July 18 press release the department has confirmed that more than one positive case participated at their respective sports practices on Monday, July 13. This is a developing situation; identified cases may expand.
Hood River County School District is following the Center for Disease Control, Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Department of Education and the Hood River County Health Department’s processes and guidance.
At this time, no other details will be released to protect confidentiality. Anyone who feels that they are a close contact with someone who is sick is encouraged to seek testing with their primary care provider (doctor).
Hood River County Health Department is proceeding with an investigation and contact-tracing of this outbreak. If you receive a phone call from Hood River County Health Department, please answer your phone. Only close contacts of positive cases will be contacted by Hood River County Health Department. Hood River County School District is also reaching out to affected individuals.
If you are feeling sick, Stay Home Fever ≥100.4°F/38.0°C, Sore throat, Dry cough, Shortness of breath, Muscle aches and pain, Fatigue, and/or Loss of smell or taste.
It is important to avoid the ‘Three Cs’: 1. Closed Spaces (with poor ventilation); 2. Crowded Places (with many people nearby); and 3. Close-Contact Settings (such as close-range conversations).
