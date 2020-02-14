Crestline Construction will be working on Hostetler Street installing a storm manhole and storm pipe for a future development to the south. The activity will take place between the intersections of W 10th St and W 8th St. between Feb.17-21. Workdays will be 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Traffic control will involve a one lane closer with a full-time flagging crew.
Alternative routes encouraged.
Questions? Contact Crestline; 541-506-4000 .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.