Columbia Gorge News presents ways to help around the Gorge during the COVID-19 pandemic. If your group would like to be included in the listing, email information to Trisha Walker at twalker@hoodrivernews.com.
WSVEF fund
The White Salmon Valley Education Foundation has established a COVID-19 Response Fund to provide food and household supplies to district families facing job loss or hard times. To donate, visit www.wsvef.org or contact Amanda Lawrence at amanda@wsvef.org.
Maryhill Museum of Art
Maryhill has announced that two longtime museum supporters have offered a $10,000 challenge grant to help the museum offset financial setbacks due to COVID-19 closures. Donate at maryhillmuseum.kindful.com/?campaign=1065081.
Period@HRVHS for FISH
There is an elevated need for menstrual products during this pandemic. Period@HRVHS is supplying products during Hood River Valley High School’s lunch pick up, as well as at FISH Food Bank. Unopened boxes of pads and tampons can be dropped off at FISH. They will be distributed between the high school and FISH to meet the community’s needs.
MCMC seeking backup resources and supplies
As COVID-19 spreads across the country, MCMC continues to prepare for a potential surge in patients. Resources listed below can be drop off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at MCMC Human Resources office, 1726 E. 12th Street, The Dalles. Personal protective equipment needed: Masks of any kind (procedural masks and N95 masks would be most helpful), face shields and/or goggles, paper gowns and rubber gloves. MCMC is also maintaining a list of available medical professionals.
WAGAP seeks donations
WAGAP (Washington Gorge Action Programs) is seeking donations of money, food and essential items that are in demand right now. Donations to the Community Relief Fund can be made through PayPal at www.wagap.org or via check to WAGAP, PO Box 805, Bingen, WA 98605. Community members needing assistance are encouraged to call 1-509- 493-2662 or toll free 800-755-1192.
United Way
The COVID-19 Gorge Community Response Fund, established by the United Way of the Columbia Gorge and the Healthy Gorge Initiative, has awarded more than $15,000 in grants to local nonprofits to address the immediate needs faced by nonprofit organizations and their clients. Financial donations to this fund are needed to help agencies provide food, shelter and other necessities to children, the elderly and others who are in need in the Gorge community. To donate, go to www.unitedwaycolumbiagorge.org/give, or send a check or money order, payable to the United Way of the Columbia Gorge, to PO Box 2, Hood River, OR 97031.
If your organization provides essential services in Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Klickitat or Skamania counties and needs assistance due to conditions caused directly by the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.gorgeimpact.com for funding guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.