Email information to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
WSVEF fund
The White Salmon Valley Education Foundation has established a COVID-19 Response Fund to provide food and household supplies to district families facing job loss or hard times. To donate, visit www.wsvef.org or contact Amanda Lawrence at amanda@wsvef.org.
Maryhill Museum of Art
Maryhill has announced that two longtime museum supporters have offered a $10,000 challenge grant to help the museum offset financial setbacks due to COVID-19 closures. Donate at maryhillmuseum.kindful.com/?campaign=1065081.
Period@HRVHS for FISH
Period@HRVHS is supplying products during Hood River Valley High School’s lunch pick up, as well as at FISH Food Bank. Those would like to donate products may drop off unopened boxes of pads and tampons at FISH food Bank. They will be distributed between the high school and FISH to meet the community’s needs.
MCMC seeking backup resources and supplies
As COVID-19 spreads across the country, MCMC continues to prepare for a potential surge in patients. Resources listed below can be drop off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at MCMC Human Resources office, 1726 E. 12th Street, The Dalles. Personal protective equipment needed: Masks of any kind (procedural masks and N95 masks would be most helpful), face shields and/or goggles, paper gowns and rubber gloves. MCMC is also maintaining a list of available medical professionals.
WAGAP seeks donations
WAGAP (Washington Gorge Action Programs) is seeking donations of money, food and essential items that are in demand right now. They cannot take volunteers at this time to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Donations to the Community Relief Fund can be made through PayPal at www.wagap.org or via check to WAGAP, PO Box 805, Bingen, WA 98605.
Community members needing assistance are encouraged to call 1-509- 493-2662 or toll free 800-755-1192.
PPE donations
Donated masks, gowns and other personal protection equipment (PPE) are accepted Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-2 p.m. outside the Hood River County administration building, Sixth and State, Hood River; items are distributed throughout the Gorge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.