Columbia Gorge News presents this list of ways to help neighbors around the Gorge during the COVID-19 pandemic. If your group would like to be included in the listing, email information to Trisha Walker at twalker@hoodrivernews.com.
MCMC seeking backup resources and supplies
As COVID-19 spreads across the country, MCMC continues to prepare for a potential surge in patients. Resources listed below can be drop off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at MCMC Human Resources office, 1726 E. 12th St., The Dalles. Personal protective equipment needed: Masks of any kind (procedural masks and N95 masks would be most helpful), face shields and/or goggles, paper gowns and rubber gloves. MCMC is also maintaining a list of available medical professionals.
Period@HRVHS for FISH
There is an elevated need for menstrual products during the COVID-19 pandemic. Period@HRVHS is supplying products during Hood River Valley High School’s lunch pick up, as well as at FISH Food Bank. Those would like to donate products may drop off unopened boxes of pads and tampons at FISH Food Bank. They will be distributed between the high school and FISH to meet the community’s needs.
North Wasco County seeks to raise $20K
The North Wasco County Education Foundation has started a fundraiser with a goal of raising $20,000 to help students and families with essential needs like food, gas, and internet connections during the coronavirus pandemic. Tax-deductible donations to the “All Hands on Deck” COVID response special fund can be made online at northwascoed.org. There are also links to the website through the foundation’s Facebook page, “North Wasco County Education Foundation.” The website supports donations either through Paypal or with a debit or credit card.
Or, checks made out to the Education Foundation of North Wasco County SD21 can be mailed to the foundation at 3632 W. 10th St., The Dalles, which is the administrative office for North Wasco County School District 21. Please write in the memo “COVID response fund.”
The fundraiser will also help pay for laptop computers which Google is selling to the district at a deep discount. D21 is offering the Chromebook computers to each student who needs one.
