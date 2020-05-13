Columbia Gorge News presents this list of ways to help neighbors around the Gorge during the COVID-19 pandemic. If your group would like to be included in the listing, email information to Trisha Walker at twalker@hoodrivernews.com.
WSVEF fund
The White Salmon Valley Education Foundation has established a COVID-19 Response Fund to provide food and household supplies to district families facing job loss or hard times.
To donate, visit www.wsvef.org or contact Amanda Lawrence at amanda@wsvef.org.
Period@HRVHS for FISH
There is an elevated need for menstrual products during this pandemic. Period@HRVHS is supplying products during Hood River Valley High School’s lunch pick up, as well as at FISH Food Bank.
Those would like to donate products may drop off unopened boxes of pads and tampons at FISH food Bank. They will be distributed between the high school and FISH to meet the community’s needs.
Maryhill Museum of Art
Maryhill has announced that two longtime museum supporters have offered a $10,000 challenge grant to help the museum offset financial setbacks due to COVID-19 closures. Donate at maryhillmuseum.kindful.com/?campaign=1065081.
MCMC seeking backup resources and supplies
As COVID-19 spreads across the country, MCMC continues to prepare for a potential surge in patients. Resources listed below can be drop off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at MCMC Human Resources office, 1726 E. 12th Street, The Dalles. Personal protective equipment needed: Masks of any kind (procedural masks and N95 masks would be most helpful), face shields and/or goggles, paper gowns and rubber gloves. MCMC is also maintaining a list of available medical professionals.
Circles Of Care seeks volunteers
A new program in The Dalles, Circles of Care, is seeking volunteers to help older adults with grocery shopping or phone check-ins. Gracen Bookmyer, community liaison, said the program is coordinated by statewide non-profit AgePlus with the mission of improving the lives of older adults in the communities they live.
Those who would like to volunteer in the effort, or are an older adult who would like to receive help, should call Bookmyer at 541-397-0724 or email gbookmyer@ageplus.org.
WAGAP seeks donations
WAGAP (Washington Gorge Action Programs) is seeking donations of money, food and essential items that are in demand right now. They cannot take volunteers at this time to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Donations to the Community Relief Fund can be made through PayPal at www.wagap.org or via check to WAGAP, PO Box 805, Bingen, WA 98605.
Community members needing assistance are encouraged to call 1-509- 493-2662 or toll free 800-755-1192.
Volunteers in Action
Volunteers in Action Program Coordinator Britta Willson has expanded the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital program to include anyone over the age of 60 who has some kind of condition that makes going out into public dangerous. Volunteers are needed for weekly shopping trips and phone calls.
For more information on how to volunteer or to register as a client, contact Willson at 541-387-6404 or Brittany.willson@providence.org.
PPE donations
Donated masks, gowns and other personal protection equipment (PPE) are accepted Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-2 p.m. outside the Hood River County administration building, Sixth and State, Hood River; items are distributed throughout the Gorge.
United Way of the Columbia Gorge
The COVID-19 Gorge Community Response Fund, a fund established by the United Way of the Columbia Gorge and the Healthy Gorge Initiative, has awarded more than $15,000 in grants to local nonprofits to address the immediate needs faced by nonprofit organizations and their clients. The fund will continue to review applications on a weekly basis and award funds while they are available.
Financial donations to this fund are urgently needed to help agencies provide food, shelter and other necessities to children, the elderly and others who are in need in the Gorge community, said a press release. To donate securely online, go to www.unitedwaycolumbiagorge.org/give, or send a check or money order, payable to the United Way of the Columbia Gorge, to PO Box 2, Hood River, OR 97031.
If your organization provides essential services in Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Klickitat or Skamania counties and needs assistance due to conditions caused directly by the COVID-19 pandemic, your organization is eligible for grants from this Community Response Fund. Applications are collected for review at 5 p.m. each Friday. For funding guidelines, visit www.gorgeimpact.com.
Celilo meal kits
Celilo Restaurant in downtown Hood River is closed, but kitchen staff there are working in distance-appropriate groups of three to keep cooking. Co-owner Ben Stenn said the restaurant is feeding its employees during the downtime, and employees are making meals to take out to those in need.
After closing March 16, Celilo used up its stores on hand to cook meals for families identified with the help of local agencies and for providers who are separated from their families, or less able to cook due to COVID.
“We’ve started to buy more goods and are serving about 50 families, with more being added,” Stenn said.
The cost of meal kits for 50 people is $500; if you can help defray the cost, call 541-386-5710.
