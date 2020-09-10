The 38th Annual Hood River Valley Harvest Fest, scheduled for Oct. 9-11 at the Hood River Waterfront, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A statewide moratorium on large events and gatherings has been issued by Gov. Kate Brown and has not lifted in time to move forward with Hood River Harvest Fest 2020, according to a chamber press release.
Also due to COVID-19, the chamber had earlier announced cancellations of the Hood River Cider Fest (scheduled for April and originally postponed to September) and the annual Labor Day Cross Channel Swim.
The Hood River Harvest Fest annually gathers more than 120 farmers, artisan food producers, wineries, cideries and artists in the Columbia River to celebrate the region’s bounty. Booths are filled with Hood River Valley specialty handcraft and agricultural products, ranging from apples to wine. Presented by Pacific Power and produced by Visit Hood River, this old-fashioned fall festival brings together locals and visitors for three days.
“Our priority is the health and safety of our community, and the many visitors who were looking forward to attending Hood River Harvest Fest in October,” said Ashley Huckaby May, interim director of the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce. “The Hood River Harvest Fest has been part of this community for nearly 40 years and will be greatly missed. We look forward to bringing the event back in 2021, and we appreciate all of the sponsors and participants for their continued support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.