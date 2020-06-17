The Hood River County Fair has gone the way so many other spring and summer events in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Fair Manager Clara Rice said 4-H and FFA events are still happening.
“The fair as we know it has been canceled,” Rice said, due to current governmental guidelines. Last week, Hood River County applied for Phase 2 opening, but Oregon Gov. Kate Brown put what she called a “yellow light” on all applications for seven days beginning last Thursday due to an increasing number of COVID infections. And Phase 3 — which includes concerts, conventions and festivals — has been canceled or significantly modified “through at least September,” according to the Hood River County Health Department’s website (www.co.hood-river.or.us).
As for 4-H and FFA events, Rice said, “We feel it is important to uphold long time community traditions, as well as give the youth in our community the opportunity to showcase their 4-H and FFA projects that they have worked so hard to prepare for fair.”
Youth will have the opportunity to present their projects, as well as show their animals, although the annual auction will likely be a virtual event.
The fair board is also working out details to have community members participate by sending in talent or funny home videos.
Updates will be posted on the Hood River County Fair Facebook page, as well as at hoodriverfairgrounds.com.
“Our number one priority is the health and well-being of our community and following governmental guidelines,” Rice said.
“We still want folks involved with us,” she said. “It will not happen this year, but we are looking forward to next year; the dates are July 21-24, 2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.