Hood River County officials have ordered the closure all forest areas, specifically recreational forest road use. These include forest roads, trails and county forest land. Prohibited used include camping, hunting, fishing, walking, hiking, running, equestrian use, bicycling, motorized vehicle use (motorcycles, ATV’s, 4x4’s, passenger vehicles) for recreational trails, off-road use, hunting, target shooting, sightseeing and collection of mushrooms or personal forest products.
The closure measures are taken to reduce travel into and around Hood River County, improve social distancing and reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release.For details contact Wells at 541-387-6888 or andrew.wells@co.hood-river.or.us.
