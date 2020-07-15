Mask distribution in Hood River County saw a burst of activity Friday in front of the County Administration Building.
Starting at 10 a.m., folks lined up to receive a free supply of masks, as advertised by the County Emergency Operations Center.
Word went out from Barb Ayers, county emergency services manager, that the first 160 Hood River County small businesses could come and pick up a box of either 50 N95 protective masks or 100 cloth masks for use by customers, The offer was “while supplies last,” and about 30 people appeared between 9:30-10 a.m.
Ayers said the masks were intended to be given to customers who enter a store or facility not wearing a mask.
“Small businesses are kind of the front line. It’s got to be kind of an awkward conversation when people come in not wearing a mask. It’s on them (the businesses), but the state is saying we have to,” Ayers said. “And there’s the extra expense. It’s got to be hard.”
“This is a big help,” said Chelsea Dagger, chief financial officer for Naked Winery. “We want to look out for our employees.”
Diana Bobadilla of Kid Sense Pediatric Therapy also accepted a box of masks.
“These are for our patients. They usually forget or don’t think they need it. And our little kiddos as well,” said Bobadilla, whose job it is to schedule clients and greet the public.
Asked what message she has on the subject of facial protection, she said, “I want them to feel safe and comfortable. It’s okay. We can all wear masks. We’re all in this together.”
Ayers greeted those in line and asked them to present a business card or other document representing their business.
Helping take names and pass out PPE were county Prevention Coordinator Belinda Ballah, Dave and Tine Meriwether, and Jane Burke (retired nursing supervisor at Providence).
She said the shipment was funded by a pair of grants totaling $9,000.
