The Hood River County Library District has expanded their Curbside Services and hours. Cardholders may continue to reserve and pick up books, movies, Wi-Fi hot spots, Library of Things Food Preservation items and much more, all while practicing physical distancing. In addition, patrons can pick up computer printouts, check out a laptop for day-use during Curbside Hours and use library Wi-Fi outside the buildings 24/7. Librarians are available during Curbside Services For more details, patrons can visit hoodriverlibrary.org/curbside-service.
Curbside Pickup Services are available at the Hood River Library Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale branches on Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Hood River County Library District has partnered with the Hood River County School District to offer Pop-Up Library and Mobile Wi-Fi services during the month of August.
The mobile library van will be parked at two different locations in Hood River County each week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will offer Wi-Fi access and free books for kids:
- Wednesdays, Aug. 12, 19 and 26: Sieverkropp Drive behind Rosauers.
- Fridays, Aug. 14, 21 and 28: Odell Mobile Home Park.
Thank you to the Library Foundation for donating $5,000 to purchase new books to distribute to children in Hood River County, said a library press release.
Library patrons may return items in the outside book drops at all three branches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.