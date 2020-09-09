Police have identified the Hood River man who was arrested on attempted murder last month as 28-year-old Christian Ladell Woodward.
According to state records, Woodward has an open bench warrant out of Malheur County Circuit Court for missing a February court date relating to a misdemeanor Reckless Driving charge.
Woodward gave Hood River Police a fake name, Jake Meszaros, when he was arrested on Aug. 21 for allegedly stabbing a man with a knife outside of the Starbucks on E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River.
The victim, who told police that he wished to remain anonymous, is not in critical condition.
Woodward was charged with Attempted Murder and Assault in the Second Degree, and is currently being held at the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility (NORCOR) on a $3,010,000 bail. He has a plea hearing scheduled in Hood River Circuit Court for 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 (after press time).
