The Hood River Police Department is currently investigating an attempted murder that occurred around 2 p.m. on Aug. 21 at E. Port Marina Drive. A confrontation between the assailant, who told police his name was Jake Meszaros, and the victim, who has asked to remain anonymous, led to the assailant stabbing the victim with a knife, according to HRPD Sergeant Don Cheli. Police believe that Meszaros may have given a fake name upon his arrest, said Cheli, and HRPD is working to establish his identity.
Meszaros is currently being lodged at the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility (NORCOR) on a $3 million bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.